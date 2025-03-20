GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Georgetown is seeing green, Celtics green, after one of their own is reportedly buying the storied Boston Celtics franchise.

Town Administrator Orlando Pacheco was busy trying to balance the budget when his day took an unexpected turn Thursday morning. The news of town native Bill Chisolm buying the team for a reported $6.1B.

“My first reaction is ‘who is that guy? Let’s be friends,” said Pacheco. “Where was this guy hiding?”

Chisolm grew up in the quaint community of roughly 9,000.

“We’re very happy that the Celtics are going to stay locally owned,” said Pacheco.

Peter Durkee, the head of the Georgetown Department of Public Works, is what most would call a “townie.” He grew up in Georgetown and never left.

“I was seeing if I knew him, maybe he was my neighbor, but nope, he wasn’t my neighbor,” said Durkee. “But a friend of mine did text me and said his brother went to school with him.”

Thursday’s big news comes on the heals of the boys’ high school hoops team winning the Division Four state championship last weekend.

“We’re very proud of them,” said Pacheco. “Good for them. [Quite] the basketball week for us, I’m tellin’ ya.”

Georgetown is ready to roll out the red carpet for their newest hometown hero.

“Hopefully, maybe he’ll come back and maybe buy a house here,” said Pacheco.

