ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CNN) – A police officer in suburban Georgia has been suspended after a recent arrest turned violent.

The incident, which happened May 4 in Alpharetta, Georgia, was captured on dashcam video.

Authorities said the 65-year-old grandmother, Rose Campbell, was pulled over for swerving. Campbell didn’t want to sign her ticket and refused to leave her vehicle.

The video shows the situation escalating after Officer James Legg arrives and begins yelling and swearing at the elderly woman.

Officers then forcibly took the woman into custody. Alpharetta’s police chief said Officer Legg was immediately suspended and the incident is under investigation.

The police chief also posted a video on YouTube, saying the officer’s actions don’t reflect the department.

