Georgia police officer, police dog shot; suspect in custody

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia police officer, a police dog and a suspect are all in critical condition after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase and shooting.

DeKalb County Police spokesman J.D. Spencer tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the shooting happened Thursday evening and briefly shut down Interstate 20 just east of Atlanta.

News outlets report the unidentified officer and suspect were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, both in critical condition. The dog’s condition was listed as critical too and he’s being treated at an area veterinarian’s office.

Maj. Jerry Lewis Jr. says the shooting followed a traffic stop. He says the suspect tried to flee and the officer pursued. He says the suspect then shot the officer and the K-9 officer, prompting responding officers to shoot the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)