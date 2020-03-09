Georgia Republican becomes third member of Congress to self-quarantine after CPAC encounter

(CNN) — Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, became the third member of Congress to self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Collins announced the decision in a statement Monday afternoon, saying he was notified by the organizers of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Monday afternoon that they had found a photograph of Collins with the individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

“While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine eat my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,” Collins wrote.

Two aides to Collins will also self-quarantine, according to an aide familiar with the situation. The aides in question also interacted with the infected person at CPAC at the end of February, and are not experiencing any symptoms.

The Georgia Republican’s decision comes after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar announced over the weekend that they would self-quarantine after coming into contact with the same CPAC attendee.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a number of other administration officials also attended the conference, but the American Conservative Union, which runs the event every year, said the infected attendee did not come into contact with the President or Pence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

