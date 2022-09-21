SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A Georgia woman was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said.

Ramona Gowens, 54, of Calhoun, Georgia, was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way, police said.

Her sister and a nearby fisherman both called 911. It took some time to retrieve her, and she died later at Maine Medical Center, police said.

Gowens was in Maine on vacation, staying at the nearby Black Point Inn, police said.

