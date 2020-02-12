(CNN) — Of course your baby is the most adorable child you will ever see. But are they cute enough to be the new Gerber baby?

For the 10th year in a row, the childhood nutrition company is continuing its annual photo search.

But act quick, you have until February 21 to submit photos and videos of your little one. They can’t be older than 4.

If your child wins, they will serve as the 2020 Gerber ambassador. Plus, they can pick up a cool $25,000.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we’re extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we’ve celebrated and to continue Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said in a news release.

“We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us.”

Your baby will be judged on the following criteria:

Visual appeal

Expressiveness

Consistency with Gerber’s heritage “Anything for Baby” mission

May the most adorable child win!

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)