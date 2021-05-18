German Shephard rescued after falling into 500-gallon septic tank at NH home

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A German Shephard had to be rescued after the pup accidentally fell into a 500-gallon septic tank at a home in New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a home in Bedford pulled the 85-pound dog from the septic tank, which was being serviced at the time of the accident, according to the Bedford Police Department.

“Animal Control Officer Paul and Officer Heikkila were able to pull the 85lb German Shepherd out of the tank using a catch pole and some ingenuity,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The dog is said to be doing well but it had just had a bath prior to tumbling into the tank.

The department added, “We think his owners were more panicked than he was, but we’re just happy we were able to help.”

