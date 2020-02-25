ODESSA, Texas (WHDH) — A German Shepherd puppy who escaped from his gate during the middle of the night decided to visit a local police station.

One-year-old Chico randomly strolled up to the front desk of the Odessa, Texas police station on the night of Feb. 11.

“We’re thinking he wanted to apply for a K-9 position after eliminating a Lassie type situation,” members of the Support Our Permian Basin Police Officers Facebook page wrote.

After receiving some love and attention, Chico let himself out of the station.

Officers began searching for the pup but could not find him.

They later learned that Chico safely returned to his owner.

