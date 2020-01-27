German Shepherd quarantined after attacking 80-year-old Raynham man and his small dog

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A German Shepherd will undergo a 10-day quarantine after police say it attacked an 80-year-old Raynham man who was walking a small dog in his yard last week.

Officers responding to a reported dog bite at a home on Ward Street around 2 p.m. on Thursday learned the German Shepherd had left its yard on Reid Street and jumped over a fence into the victim’s yard, according to the Raynham Police Department.

The German Shepherd knocked the man over and attacked the other dog, police said. He suffered bites to his hand and forearm.

The man’s son and granddaughter were forced to separate the two dogs.

The victim’s dog was bitten on the back of the neck and had an open wound, police said. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

In addition to handing out the quarantine order, Raynham Animal Control also requested that dangerous dog hearing be held.

The incident remains under investigation.

