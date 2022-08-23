BOSTON (WHDH) - A flight bound for Germany was diverted to Logan Airport after crews reported smoke in the cockpit.

The Lufthansa flight took off from Newark Airport and was headed to Frankfurt, Germany. The plane was flying over the Atlantic Ocean when the pilot turned around. The pilot reported an electrical malfunction.

Massport said the plane landed safely at Logan late Monday night and taxied to the gate. Police said the crew was using oxygen masks.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)