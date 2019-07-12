Gerry Callahan announces departure from WEEI

BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime morning drive host Gerry Callahan announced Friday that his time at WEEI has come to an end.

In a post on Twitter, Callahan said, “Well, that was fun. After 20 years in morning drive, I did my last show on WEEI this morning. Thanks to all who listened.”

He added, “Unfortunately, this ain’t a movie. Sometimes the bad guys win. Much more to come.”

