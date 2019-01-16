Get $1 cheeseburgers, hamburgers at North Station next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Will you be traveling through or near North Station next Tuesday? If so, stop by Tasty Burger and treat yourself to an incredibly affordable snack!

The burger chain is celebrating its one-year anniversary at North Station by offering a “$1 Burger Day Menu.”

“For one day only, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be only $1 as our way of saying thanks for being a customer at our North Station location these past 12 months,” the chain said in a Facebook post.

Customers will be limited to one burger with no modifications.

Tasty Burger is located at 1 Nashua Street. It will be opened from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

