Get free ice cream sandwiches at ‘Unicorn Fantasy Party’ on Boston Common this Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) — To celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Friday, head to the Boston Common, where free ice cream sandwiches will be given out during a “Unicorn Fantasy Party.”

Courtesy of Hood Ice Cream and Wally the Green Monster, thousands of vanilla and unicorn confetti ice cream sandwiches will be served from the company’s new ice cream truck.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It’s open to all ages and will feature activities such as face-painting, unicorn-themed games, bubbles and photos with Wally.

The ice cream sandwiches will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)