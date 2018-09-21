Get free tickets to museums in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents can get free admission to many museums across the state on Saturday.

Sept. 22 marks Museum Day and the Smithsonian is celebrating by offering free entry to all of its museums across the country.

Participating museums will provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, which will provide admission for two people.

Museums taking part include Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, Pilgrim Hall Museum, The Gardner Museum and the USS Constitution Museum

Museumgoers are allowed to download one ticket per email address.

To get tickets, click here. To view a full list of museums, click here.

