(WHDH) — Monday marks National Cheesecake Day and the Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by offering half-priced slices.

Dine-in guests can enjoy any flavor of cheesecake as part of the deal. The offer is not valid for takeout customers.

Guests are limited to one half-priced slice.

For a list of Cheesecake Factory locations, click here.

Dine in and get Any Slice, Half Price* on #NationalCheesecakeDay, July 30th! Which #Cheesecake flavor will you be celebrating with? *Offer valid July 30th, 2018 for dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US including Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/uG1VuNZwjr — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 27, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)