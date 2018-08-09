‘Get inside now!’ Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for outer Cape

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for outer Cape Cod until 9:45 a.m.

The storm is expected to generate winds up to 60 mph and will affect Wellfleet, Truro, and possibly Provincetown, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

“Get inside now!,” the tweet read. “Heavy rain will cause localized flooding.”

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the outer Cape until 945 AM. Strongest winds, near 60 mph, will affect Wellfleet, Truro, and possibly Provincetown. Get inside now! Heavy rain will cause localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/flM7qIjnK7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 9, 2018

