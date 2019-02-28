‘Get off my block’: Worcester man accused of threatening teenage neighbor with shotgun

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he pointed a shotgun out of his bedroom window and ordered his neighbor to get away from his home.

Officers responding to the area of 40 Berkmans St. about 6:20 p.m. spoke with a teenager who claimed 20-year-old Kevin Progri had just pointed a shotgun at him and said, “Get off my block,” according to the Worcester Police Department.

As officers investigated the claim, police said they spotted Progri poking his head out of a second-floor window. Progri was then ordered out of the building and taken into custody.

The victim had taken the bus home from an afterschool program and was walking to his house when Progri allegedly threatened him and ordered him to get off the block.

A search of Progri’s home yielded a shotgun, shotgun shells, and body armor, police said.

Progri is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in a felony, and use of body armor in a felony.

He is slated to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)