ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey cast her ballot Tuesday morning in Arlington, encouraging others to join her in voting on Election Day.

In addition to voting, Healey and her partner, Joanna Lydgate, helped fuel the poll workers at Hardy Elementary School with coffee and donuts.

“I just want to encourage everybody, get out and exercise your voice, you know? You get the government you vote for, you get the policies that you vote for. So, get out there today and go vote,” Healey said outside of the elementary school.

Polling locations in Massachusetts are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those still holding onto a mail-in ballot are encouraged to turn them into a drop box or their local elections office.

“But just remember, we’re Massachusetts. We were the home to the American Revolution, where this whole great country began, this American democracy that we have, started. So, celebrate Massachusetts, celebrate this great country of ours, and get out and vote today,” Healey said in a video on X.

