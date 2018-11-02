FORT WORTH, Texas (WHDH) — A restaurant in Texas is looking to offer someone a dream job that would require petting dogs for $100 per hour.
Mutts Canine Cantina is hiring a puptern for their new Fort Worth location whose sole responsibility is to show love to pups at the dog-friendly restaurant.
To apply, post a photo or video on Instagram by Nov. 12 explaining why you are the best fit for the position. Use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to get hired.
The company encourages people to be creative with their posts.
Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth? Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location! Creativity is encouraged– tell us why you're the best fit for the position in your caption! #MUTTSFortWorth #MUTTSpuptern
