FORT WORTH, Texas (WHDH) — A restaurant in Texas is looking to offer someone a dream job that would require petting dogs for $100 per hour.

Mutts Canine Cantina is hiring a puptern for their new Fort Worth location whose sole responsibility is to show love to pups at the dog-friendly restaurant.

To apply, post a photo or video on Instagram by Nov. 12 explaining why you are the best fit for the position. Use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to get hired.

The company encourages people to be creative with their posts.

