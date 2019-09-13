(WHDH) — Drinking coffee may already be apart of your daily routine but one company is looking to pay you $1,000 to consume the caffeinated beverage.

Business.org wants to hire someone to try out local coffee shops for a month.

This person would document their experiences by tracking and comparing the cost, benefits and potential setbacks of buying locally as opposed to buying from corporate chains, such as Dunkin’ or Starbucks.

Applications are due by Sept. 30.

