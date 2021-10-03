FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans said officials should stop the game if Tom Brady sets an NFL passing record at Sunday’s big game, but that’s all they want him to walk away with.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to Gillette Stadium with Brady only 68 yards shy of breaking Drew Brees’ all-time passing record. According to ESPN, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is planning to honor the moment, and fans said they supported the milestone being acknowledged during the game.

“I hope they stop the game and give him a little hoopla. He deserves it,” said fan Billy Burrows.

“I absolutely want to see him get it, yeah,” said fan Bill Bamford. “If it was me, yeah I’d stop the game and make sure he got his ball, make sure it’s a big celebration.”

However, fans were clear that they were rooting for the Patriots to come away with the victory — even if it came with Brady falling short.

“The Pats are my heart. As much as I love him, he can get the record next week,” Burrows laughed.

