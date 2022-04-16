LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifty people from sixteen families are without a home after a raging, wind-driven blaze spread to several triple-deckers in a densely settled neighborhood in Lawrence on Friday night.

Fire crews responding to Crosby Street around 10 p.m. found heavy smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the top of a multi-family home.

The flames quickly spread and scorched five nearby homes. The siding on a number of other homes was also melted.

“It went up pretty quick. It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen in my life,” a stunned resident who escaped the blaze said.

“The winds blew and lit up all the other houses on fire, it’s very scary and I hope everyone is ok,” said neighbor Raquel Aguier.

Firefighters from a number of surrounding communities, including Lowell and Salisbury, were called in to assist the Lawrence Fire Department.

“It was windy, extremely close together. We have houses that we can’t walk between,” Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said. “It became a very difficult firefight.”

Moriarty said it appears the fire broke out on a third-floor balcony in the area of 22-24 Crosby Street before it spread to the other homes. Fire officials said at least two houses will have to be torn down.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Lawrence fire officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze. The Red Cross is helping the 50 people who were displaced by the fire.

“We’re going to work as a city, a community to get them what they need,” Lawrence City Councilor Stephany Infante said.

Officials said gift card donations are being organized by Heal Lawrence and can be dropped off at The Center at 155 Haverhill St. and clothing donations are being organized by Debbie’s Treasure Chest at 15 Union St., Suite 411.

