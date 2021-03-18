‘Get vaccinated’: Former Red Sox slugger urges fans to get COVID-19 shot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz took to Twitter to urge people to get vaccinated Thursday.

“I know we all have questions about the vaccine. I know a lot of us don’t feel comfortable about getting it,” he said. “But, guess what? The only way we are going to make changes, we’re going to make things happen, we’re going to go back to doing the things that we love is get vaccinated.”

The video that has been posted to the official Red Sox account has garnered nearly 3,000 likes and over 90,000 views in just four hours.

Governor Charlie Baker thanked Ortiz for speaking out in favor of the vaccine in a tweet writing, “When it’s your turn, trust the facts and get the vax, so we can all get back to the things we love.”

