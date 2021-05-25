Get vax’ed, win free Dunkin’ iced coffee

The Baker administration is partnering with two Massachusetts staples — the Museum of Science and Dunkin’ Donuts — to encourage people who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to get their shots.

Museum of Science Boston will host a vaccination clinic with CIC Health on May 28 and May 29 — those who get vaccinated during the two-day drive will receive a free museum parking pass and a coupon for two free museum passes to be used at a later date.

The clinic, which runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Those aged 12 and up wishing to be vaccinated are asked to sign-up in advance, but walk-ins are welcome.

At its Hynes Convention Center vaccination site, CIC Health is holding “Dunkin’ Days at the Hynes” on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28.

Anyone aged 12 and up who gets vaccinated during “Dunkin’ Days” will receive a free Dunkin’ iced coffee. Five people each day will be selected to win a $598 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, which organizers said represents free coffee for a year.

For the Hynes vaccination clinic, walk-ups are strongly encouraged.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.