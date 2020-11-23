QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Police Department is wishing a speedy recovering to K-9 Mace, who suffered a medical emergency on Thursday.

Mace was rushed to New England Animal Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Quincy police say that he is now at home recuperating.

“Get well soon buddy!” they wrote on Twitter.

Mace is partnered with Officer Scott Doherty.

