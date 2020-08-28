‘Get your foot off our necks’: Group rallies at State House demanding justice during ‘I have a dream’ anniversary

BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists of all ages are gathering at the Massachusetts State House on Friday to demand change on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

As demonstrators descended upon Washington, D.C. on Friday, 57 years after King’s memorable speech, here in Massachusetts activists met to call for racial justice in the wake of recent police killings of Black men.

About 30 demonstrators gathered at the Boston Common prior and walked together holding onto a black rope as the made their way to the state house. The group was chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Get your foot off our necks” along the way.

“We did come a long way as Black people but we have a long way to go, especially when we have people being murdered senselessly by the people who were sworn to protect us. It makes no sense,” one demonstrator said.

Participants say the rally is an opportunity to reflect on King’s words, but also to come together and continue the fight for the rights King was fighting for decades ago. Those rights include, voting access, police reform, employment opportunities and resources for jobs.

Elected officials plan to join demonstrators later on in the night. The group is expected to gather there until 6 p.m.

