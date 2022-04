The inspiration for numerous songs and countless road trips, Route 66 turns 96 on Saturday.

The cross country route proposal from Chicago to Santa Monica was made to Congress on April 30, 1926.

While parts of the route have been replaced by interstates, the older areas of the road have been named a national scenic byway.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)