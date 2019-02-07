Get your photo taken with Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII trophy this weekend

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans will have a chance to get their photo taken with the team’s Super Bowl LIII trophy at Gillette Stadium this weekend.
Fans visiting The Patriots Hall of Fame can get a photo alongside the Lombardi Trophy as the team celebrates a sixth championship.
The team is encouraging fans to buy tickets to the event in advance because time slots will likely sell out.
Fans must also bring their own camera but staffers will be made available to take photos.
Below is a full list of dates and times the trophy will be available for photos:
- Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
