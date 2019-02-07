Get your photo taken with Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII trophy this weekend

New England Patriots' Tom Brady rides beside the trophy as the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans will have a chance to get their photo taken with the team’s Super Bowl LIII trophy at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Fans visiting The Patriots Hall of Fame can get a photo alongside the Lombardi Trophy as the team celebrates a sixth championship.

The team is encouraging fans to buy tickets to the event in advance because time slots will likely sell out.

Fans must also bring their own camera but staffers will be made available to take photos.