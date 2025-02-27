BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Brockton got “a pizza” the action, casting their votes for the best pizza in the city.

At South Middle School, students sampled pizzas from nine restaurants and decided which slice was best.

“I chose Supreme House of Pizza and Subs because it is not dry, the taste is pretty good,” said one student.

The school says the event is more than just a pizza party, it also has a focus on learning.

The students who participated were all part of the school’s honor roll.

“This school year has been the highest rate of honor role that we have had in a long time,” said a teacher at South Middle School.

These all-star students have advice for anyone hoping to make it to the top of their class one day.

“When you are in school, the best advice for one class is to give it 100 percent and as you leave it, you keep it in the back of your head for later, because when you are at home, you want to study it and get it as perfection,” said one honor roll student.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)