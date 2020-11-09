NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Someone in North Attleboro got into the holiday spirit early this year with their creative way to fill potholes in the town.

North Attleboro police posted pictures of three potholes each filled with a Christmas tree that has a red bow on top.

The small trees are surrounded by soil.

“Looks like someone is getting into the Christmas spirit early…guess that is one way to fill pot holes?” the police department wrote on Facebook with a tree and laughing, crying face emojis.

