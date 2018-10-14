Getting ready for hibernation, a bear takes a stroll in a CA grocery store parking lot

PLACER COUNTY, California (WHDH) — Officers in Placer County, California had a “beary” interesting night when they came across a bear sitting near a stack of shopping carts on Oct. 4.

One officer caught the incident on camera, as a large black bear strolled through the parking lot of a Tahoe City Safeway, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police are warning residents that bears are on the prowl for food before they begin their winter hibernation.

“Remember not to leave food in your car and to keep car doors locked,” police said.

