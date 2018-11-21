‘Getting sauced is for cranberries’: DOT signs promote safe driving on Thanksgiving

(WHDH) — The Maine Department of Transportation has posted multiple holiday-themed traffic messages on state highways to promote safe driving on Thanksgiving.

In a Facebook post, MaineDOT shared four witty messages, along with a caption that read, “Arrive at your Thanksgiving destination hungry and in one piece! Leave some room for pie… don’t tailgate!”

The words of wisdom were as follows:

“Getting Sauced Is For Cranberries!”

“Driving Basted Is For Turkeys!”

“Let’s Get Home Safely, The Rest is Gravy!”

“Keep Ur Stuffing On The Inside, Buckle Up!”

