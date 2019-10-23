(WHDH) — A mom in Illinois got quite the scare when she thought she was seeing a ghost next to her sleeping son in his crib.

Maritza Elizabeth took to Facebook on Friday, writing that she was “positive” there was a “ghost baby” in the bed with her child.

“I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping,” she wrote.

The next morning she investigated the haunting face and discovered that her husband had forgotten to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets so a label featuring a baby could be seen on the crib’s mattress.

She jokingly wrote that she “could kill him.”

