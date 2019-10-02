LANSING, Michigan (WHDH) — A recent real estate listing for a house in Lansing, Michigan may leave some people spooked.

Ghostface, the masked murderer from the movie “Scream,” can be seen in pictures advertising the two-story home on Zillow.

He can be seen hiding in a closet, cutting up a pumpkin in the kitchen and raking the leaves in the backyard.

The real estate agent says he took the pictures to generate buzz about the four-bedroom, one bath house, which is selling for $105,000.

