Ghosts, ghouls, goblins, and more take over Salem on Halloween

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins take over Salem, the town known as Halloween central.

Police are working to keep everyone safe during the spooky celebrations.

Welcome to Salem Halloween.

“Million light years away. That’s how far I came to be here. How far did you come,” said Cracksamess Sqwagmatic from Planet Scumtopia.

This is a night where people can put their true colors on display.

“It’s like being a kid again yourself,” said Tracie DeMars.

“I’ve been waiting 20 years to come to Salem,” Adam Ortiz said. “Yesterday, we got scared, and today made up for everything.”

And today’s Halloween is extra special for a few reasons.

“How often do we get to have a World Series Championship Parade fall on Halloween, and then get to come up here. It’s awesome. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m really glad I did it,” said Chris Lombardi and Andrew Aldrich.

According to town officials, Salem usually sees about 75,000 to 100,000 people when Halloween falls on a Wednesday.

But crowds from today’s Red Sox parade might just turn this party into an after party.

“We’re prepared that a lot of them are going to be coming into Salem tonight,” said Salem Police Capt. Conrad Prosniewski.

Police say that’s not a problem. They have more than 200 officers, barriers around the perimeter. And tonight they’re being extra careful about weapons, real or fake.

“Even if it’s part of a costume and looks like it could be real, we’re taking that away for the night. We’ll give it back,” Prosniewski said.

For those here, that security is hardly noticeable. Not when there’s so many incredible costumes to see.

“It’s just amazing, it’s phenomenal. it’s Salem,” DeMars said.

