Ghouls, ghosts, goblins and more take over Salem on Halloween

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins took over Salem, the town known as Halloween central, for a massive celebration Thursday night.

Once the rain ended that is.

On a typical year, 40 to 50,000 people make their way to the ghoulish city. But, like a spell cast by mother nature, the numbers took a plunge this year.

Though, nothing could scare some party-goers away.

One man from New Jersey donned a costume from years past and continued a decades-long tradition.

“I’ve come here for 23 years for a two-week vacation,” the man said.

Others came dressed in more traditional Halloween garb sporting scary masks and witches hats.

“I love witches and I love Salem so why not be festive about it,” one reveler said.

Giovanni Alabiso is a Salem historical tour guide and he credits the popularity of the event to pop culture’s obsession with all things spooky.

“The movies, the TV shows, you know? All of that is what really generates this. Then 1982, we do Haunted Happenings which starts off as just a weekend.” Alabiso said. “Then it grows to a week and now it’s a month.”

Movies like, Hocus Pocus which was partially shot in Salem have drawn people in like zombies to brains from near and far.

“My husband and I are actually on our honeymoon,” one woman said.

Despite the decline in attendees, buisness owners in the area said that overall, sales are up compared to last October.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)