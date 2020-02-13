Giant asteroid that could ‘trigger nuclear winter’ speeding toward Earth at 34,000 mph

(WHDH) — A “potentially hazardous” asteroid that is larger than the tallest structure on earth and powerful enough to cause mass extinction is reportedly speeding toward Earth at an estimated 34,000 mph.

NASA says the asteroid could come close to intersecting with Earth’s path on Saturday, Feb. 15, around 6 a.m., according to the International Business Times.

The asteroid, which is said to have a diameter of about 3,250 feet, could “trigger a nuclear winter” if it collided with Earth, the news outlet reported.

Fortunately, NASA expects the gigantic space rock to miss Earth by about 3.6 million miles.

