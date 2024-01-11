BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Boston residents and commuters noticed something unusual near Downtown Crossing this week – two massive clown heads wedged between two buildings.

While the pieces may be surprising, they’re not unplanned, and are the second of 19 art installations being installed leading up the Boston Marathon.

The public art is part of an art initiative series by the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District called “Winteractive“.

According to the initiative’s website, Winteractive “will transport Downtown Boston visitors into a Canadian winter mindset” for three months in the winter of 2024.

The first sculpture appeared before New Years Day, “Echoes – A Voice From Uncharted Waters”, an interactive, massive, colorful representation of a whale at the corner of Washington and Franklin streets.

Keep an eye out for more sculptures to appear this month.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)