Giant Halloween dragon steals the show in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - One Marblehead homeowner who usually goes all out for Halloween has outdone himself this year with a massive dragon decoration that spans nearly his entire house.

And it doesn’t just look good from the curb — this dragon breathes and even has moving eyes.

Ever since the incredibly realistic dragon appeared on the roof of a home on Pleasant Street, area residents have been stopping by to see the man’s monster display.

“He did a great job with it. I’m impressed,” one man said. “He should work for movies.”

Another said, “They certainly have skills beyond those of mortal man, you know. Just incredible.”

The creator is holding a special party Wednesday night for trick-or-treaters who want to stop by to check it out.

