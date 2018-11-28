Giant inflatable Santa topples over, causes traffic chaos

Drivers in England received a pre-Christmas gift of traffic headaches when a giant inflatable Santa Claus toppled over onto a busy street in Wisbech on Tuesday.

Muhammad Fareed, who captured video of the spectacle, told the BBC that he was amused as he watched the decoration come loose from a front yard.

“I saw it wobble and then come down on to the road. It did raise a smile,” he said. “It was massive, bigger than my seven-seater car.”

The decoration blocked traffic in both directions for quite some time.

Fareed said he later saw two men trying to drag the Santa out of the road and back to the yard where it came from.

