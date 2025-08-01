DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A giant lizard that escaped from a home in Webster has been spotted yet again in Douglas.

Environmental police say the 5-foot long Water Monitor Lizard, named Goose, has been on the loose for two weeks.

Goose was scene last week across state lines in Thompson, Connecticut.

Officials say if you come across Goose, you should not try to trap or approach the animal.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)