BOSTON (WHDH) - A 2-year-old octopus made its debut on exhibit at the New England Aquarium in Boston this week.

Tatoosh is an 8-pound giant Pacific octopus named after an island off the coast of Washington in the Olympic Coast Sanctuary.

The giant Pacific is the largest of the world’s 250 species of octopus, according to the aquarium.

They are said to be highly intelligent, can change color, and have excellent eyesight.

These octopuses can move more than 700 pounds when using their eight arms.

They live in the North Pacific Ocean from Northern Japan to California in rocky areas, caves, and kelp forests in depths of more than 500 feet.

The aquarium says their conservation status is stable in the wild.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)