WATCH: Giant snake crashes through ceiling during meeting at bank

(WHDH) — Startled bank employees scrambled for safety when a giant python crashed through the ceiling during a staff meeting last week.

Video shows the 1.5-meter-long serpent giving workers at the bank in south China’s Nanning City the fright of their lives.

The snake, which nearly landed on one worker’s head, could be seen slithering across the floor before nestling in a sofa.

Wildlife officials were called to the bank and carefully captured the intruder.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)