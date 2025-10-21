BOSTON (WHDH) - Underwater cameras placed by The Atlantic Shark Institute captured a giant stingray swimming off the coast of Rhode Island Sunday, the agency shared.

The Institute uses their Baited Remote Underwater Video System (BRUVs) to research stingrays and other aquatic animals in action.

Researchers say large numbers of giant stingrays visit the area every summer when the waters are warm, then they head south when colder temperatures push them out of New England.

Experts say the animals are often found partially buried in the sea floor, waiting to ambush a passing meal.

Giant stingrays can grow up to seven feet across, and weigh more than 650 pounds.

