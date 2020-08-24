Giant tree crashes through Wakefield home just moments after family fled to basement

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A giant tree uprooted in Wakefield during Sunday’s storms, sending it through the wall of a home just moments after the family inside had fled to the basement.

Steve Molis described hearing the tree fall on his Houston Street home before discovering the damage to his family room.

“It was almost like a gunshot. There was this immediate crack that went through the entire house,” Molis said. “As I went up to the family room and opened the door, there was this [tree] coming right through the family room, rain pouring down like there wasn’t even a roof there.”

Molis said he was grateful no one was hurt, but now his family is left to cleanup the mess.

“I went down the basement and gave my wife the bad news that our family room was gone,” Molis said.

The wild weather wreaked havoc in other parts of the state as well.

In Medford, a tree toppled onto another home and in Spencer, flash flooding left a car stalled in the water.

