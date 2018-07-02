Giant unicorn spotted on streets of Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A giant inflatable unicorn was spotted Monday in Boston — a sure sign summer is in full swing.

It all started with a pit stop at a gas station in Southie, where the massive pool float was blown up.

The tropical-looking unicorn, which boasts a rainbow tail, was then secured to the top of a pickup truck for transport.

A short while later, the unicorn was seen rolling down L Street and headed for the water.

A video showed someone walking alongside the truck and holding the float to prevent it from flying away.

