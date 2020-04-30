Giddy up! Upton bank customer rides horse to drive-thru

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a wild sight at a bank in Upton when a customer road up on a horse.

Cathie Hatrick Anderson trains horses in the area and she said that the stay-at-home advisory made the streets safe for her and Ruger to make the three-mile trek.

“He was fine,” she said. “He’s done parades, he’s done fairs, he’s been all over.”

Ruger took everything in stride just like he had done this before.

Especially when the pair had to sit in the driveway and wait for the transaction to be completed.

After the long ride, he was rewarded with a donut.

