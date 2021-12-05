American pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has issued a non-voluntary recall of two lots of remdesevir.

The company announced earlier this week that some doses of the drug may have been contaminated with glass particles.

So far there have been no reports of side effects related to the glass contamination, which could lead to blocked vessels and result in stroke or death.

Earlier this year, remdesevir became the first antiviral drug to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of coronavirus infection.

