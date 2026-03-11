Gillette announced this week it will redevelop its South Boston headquarters.

The company is investing nearly $1 billion in the project, which will redevelop its 31-acre South Boston campus.

Plans include nearly 2,000 housing units and more retail space.

Gillette is currently based along the Fort Point Channel in South Boston.

The company will move its manufacturing operations from Boston to Andover, relocating hundreds of employees North.

