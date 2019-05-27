(WHDH) — Gillette is embracing the LGBTQ community in a new commercial.

The shaving giant shared an advertisement on its Facebook page showing a transgender man shaving in the mirror for the first time as his father coaches him.

The ad’s tagline is: “Whenever, wherever, however it happens – your first shave is special.”

It’s part of Gillette’s new #MyBestSelf campaign.

Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Canadian artist, stars in the ad.

Brown says he believes the commercial will bring hope to other transgender people.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)